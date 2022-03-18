Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on 3M’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for 3M in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the conglomerate will earn $2.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.25. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 3M’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

NYSE MMM opened at $147.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $84.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.05. 3M has a 52 week low of $139.74 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. 3M’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,810,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,426,745,000 after buying an additional 179,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,502,966,000 after buying an additional 450,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,910,601,000 after buying an additional 127,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,293,000 after buying an additional 361,507 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

