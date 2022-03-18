Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI) Shares Up 1%

Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.60 and last traded at $26.48. 1,860 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 2,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.53.

Get Sound Equity Income ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sound Equity Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.90% of Sound Equity Income ETF worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.