Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP – Get Rating) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.84 and last traded at $28.84. Approximately 315,440 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 989% from the average daily volume of 28,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.66.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 10.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $692,000.

