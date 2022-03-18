Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Trading Up 0%

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) shares were up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.42 and last traded at $49.41. Approximately 503,911 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $49.40.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.93.
