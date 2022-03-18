LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LightInTheBox has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $117.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.11 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of LightInTheBox by 46.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,004,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 318,415 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of LightInTheBox by 43.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. 54.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

