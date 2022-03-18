Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPX opened at $11.88 on Friday. Marine Products has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40. The company has a market cap of $405.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.54 million for the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 31.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marine Products by 228.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after buying an additional 480,843 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marine Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marine Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marine Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marine Products by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 50,750 shares in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

