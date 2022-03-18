Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:MPX opened at $11.88 on Friday. Marine Products has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40. The company has a market cap of $405.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.17.
Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.54 million for the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 31.17%.
About Marine Products (Get Rating)
Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
