$262.30 Million in Sales Expected for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $262.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $259.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $265.00 million. Marten Transport posted sales of $223.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $266.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

MRTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $116,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $174,908.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,324 shares of company stock valued at $466,389. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marten Transport by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 591,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 1,609.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 116,215 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 104,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

