EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Buys £145.20 in Stock

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Rating) insider Peter Southby bought 12 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,210 ($15.73) per share, with a total value of £145.20 ($188.82).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Peter Southby purchased 12 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.64) per share, for a total transaction of £153.60 ($199.74).

On Thursday, January 13th, Peter Southby purchased 12 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,262 ($16.41) per share, for a total transaction of £151.44 ($196.93).

EMIS opened at GBX 1,254 ($16.31) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £793.92 million and a PE ratio of 27.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,251.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,313.80. EMIS Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,080 ($14.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,538 ($20.00).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a GBX 17.60 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. EMIS Group’s payout ratio is 77.09%.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

