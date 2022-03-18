Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Principal Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.66. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PFG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Shares of PFG opened at $70.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.7% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

