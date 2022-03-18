Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report released on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.36.

RGA stock opened at $103.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.18. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.58.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

