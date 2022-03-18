Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Insider Adam Miller Sells 39,348 Shares

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) insider Adam Miller sold 39,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.47), for a total value of £44,463.24 ($57,819.56).

Adam Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 17th, Adam Miller sold 39,338 shares of Deliveroo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.28), for a total value of £68,841.50 ($89,520.81).

LON ROO opened at GBX 123.95 ($1.61) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 142.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 233.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Deliveroo plc has a 1-year low of GBX 100.95 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 396.80 ($5.16).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 201 ($2.61) to GBX 163 ($2.12) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 190 ($2.47) to GBX 208 ($2.70) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 165 ($2.15) price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($4.03) to GBX 295 ($3.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 278 ($3.62).

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

