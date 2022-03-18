Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Insider Adam Miller Sells 39,348 Shares

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) insider Adam Miller sold 39,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.47), for a total value of £44,463.24 ($57,819.56).
Adam Miller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 17th, Adam Miller sold 39,338 shares of Deliveroo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.28), for a total value of £68,841.50 ($89,520.81).
LON ROO opened at GBX 123.95 ($1.61) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 142.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 233.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Deliveroo plc has a 1-year low of GBX 100.95 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 396.80 ($5.16).
About Deliveroo (Get Rating)
Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.
