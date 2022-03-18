StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Amcon Distributing (NYSE:DIT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amcon Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Amcon Distributing stock opened at $169.15 on Friday. Amcon Distributing has a 52-week low of $106.67 and a 52-week high of $270.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.

