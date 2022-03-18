Graham (NYSE:GHM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graham from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graham currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

Get Graham alerts:

Shares of GHM opened at $7.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.80. Graham has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. Graham had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graham will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel J. Thoren acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Graham by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 5.0% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Graham by 20.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 8.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graham Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.