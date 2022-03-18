Jones Soda (JSDA) & The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Jones Soda to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Jones Soda has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Jones Soda’s peers have a beta of 0.79, suggesting that their average share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of Jones Soda shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Jones Soda shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Jones Soda and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jones Soda 0 0 0 0 N/A Jones Soda Competitors 273 1269 1443 32 2.41

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 105.47%. Given Jones Soda’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jones Soda has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Jones Soda and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jones Soda -12.24% -35.09% -19.23% Jones Soda Competitors -31.12% -73.36% -17.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jones Soda and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jones Soda $14.79 million -$1.81 million -18.83 Jones Soda Competitors $12.48 billion $2.09 billion -24.16

Jones Soda’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Jones Soda. Jones Soda is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Jones Soda peers beat Jones Soda on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Jones Soda (Get Rating)

Jones Soda Co. engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages and related products. The firm sells its products in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, “up and down the street“ in independent accounts such as delicatessens and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with several large retailers. It offers Jones Soda, Jones Zilch, Jones Stripped, Lemoncocco, and 7-Select Premium Sodas. The company was founded by Peter M. van Stolk in 1986 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

