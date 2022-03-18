Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Issued By Truist Financial

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report released on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.
Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $173.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.06 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 1.66%.
Shares of SHO stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 191.83 and a beta of 1.28.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 618.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 518,704 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
