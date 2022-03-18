Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Issued By Truist Financial

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report released on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $173.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.06 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 1.66%.

SHO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 191.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 618.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 518,704 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors (Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.