The Charles Schwab Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Charles Schwab in a research report issued on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

Shares of SCHW opened at $89.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $162.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $126,990.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $4,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 755,585 shares of company stock worth $67,167,325. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Charles Schwab by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,316,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,465,000 after purchasing an additional 479,150 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Charles Schwab by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.