Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of CHCI stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $43.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 519.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 181,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the second quarter worth $757,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the second quarter valued at $93,000. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages properties in the greater Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment provides management services to a range of real estate owners and businesses that include various commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented developments.

