Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CMLS. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of CMLS opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.91.

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cumulus Media by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,892 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Cumulus Media by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cumulus Media by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

