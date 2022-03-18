ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of ESSA stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22. ESSA Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $18.73.

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in ESSA Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 26.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

