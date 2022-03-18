CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ CYTR opened at $0.41 on Friday. CytRx has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $15.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.95.
CytRx Company Profile (Get Rating)
