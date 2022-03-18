Steel Dynamics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.80 Per Share (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Steel Dynamics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.80 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.55.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $81.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $81.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $1,310,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $199,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

