Analysts Anticipate Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.65 Million

Brokerages predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) will post $68.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.30 million and the highest is $72.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp posted sales of $51.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year sales of $307.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $300.90 million to $315.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $334.45 million, with estimates ranging from $330.90 million to $338.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $64.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $54.81 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12 month low of $45.92 and a 12 month high of $67.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average of $59.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $661,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $10,448,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,399,000 after purchasing an additional 41,864 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 446.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 13,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

