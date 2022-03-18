Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Unum Group in a report released on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Unum Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Unum Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

