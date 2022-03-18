Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $432.71 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) will post sales of $432.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $429.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $434.40 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment posted sales of $43.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 904%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $516.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 29.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.13) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $78.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.98. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $106.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 7.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

