Zealand Pharma A/S Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Codrington anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zealand Pharma A/S’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

NASDAQ ZEAL opened at $13.91 on Thursday. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $606.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

