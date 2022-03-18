Aptose Biosciences Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.88) Per Share (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

APS stock opened at C$1.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.36. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of C$1.30 and a one year high of C$9.00. The stock has a market cap of C$127.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

