Aptose Biosciences Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.88) Per Share (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
