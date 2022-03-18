Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) Insider Graham Spooner Acquires 53,460 Shares

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL – Get Rating) insider Graham Spooner purchased 53,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £12,830.40 ($16,684.53).

Shares of ROL stock opened at GBX 26 ($0.34) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 27.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 28.83. Rotala PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 21.45 ($0.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 36.98 ($0.48). The company has a market capitalization of £13.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from Rotala’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 4.65%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Rotala in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

About Rotala

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and the general public. It is also involved in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

