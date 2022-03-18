StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMS opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.05. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $5.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

