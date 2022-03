Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AAMC opened at $17.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04. Altisource Asset Management has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $31.89.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.