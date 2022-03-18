Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Astrotech stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. Astrotech has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Astrotech in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Astrotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astrotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Astrotech by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 85,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Astrotech during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. 6.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astrotech (ASTC)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.