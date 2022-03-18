StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ADXS stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.07. Advaxis has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Advaxis by 292.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35,164 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Advaxis by 107.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 71,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 36,853 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advaxis by 4,394.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 78,175 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Advaxis during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Advaxis by 41.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 66,877 shares during the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

