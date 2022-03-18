Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Trading 22.8% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) shares traded up 22.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.80. 397,429 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 16,068,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Specifically, Director Harry Sloan purchased 100,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKLZ. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.36.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 6.80.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 37.99% and a negative net margin of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Skillz’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Skillz during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Skillz by 945.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

