Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Trading 8.7% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.7% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $37.61 and last traded at $37.49. 6,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 246,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.48.

Specifically, CEO Peter D. Holt acquired 1,500 shares of Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $49,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jake Singleton acquired 1,515 shares of Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JYNT shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.79 and its 200 day moving average is $72.51. The stock has a market cap of $558.65 million, a P/E ratio of 80.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Joint by 117.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Joint during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Joint during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Joint during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Joint in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

