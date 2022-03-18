Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$11.00 and last traded at C$11.00, with a volume of 35068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.83.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 11.08%. This is a positive change from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -176.73%.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -16.20.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.