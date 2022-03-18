AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $95.00. The stock had previously closed at $81.47, but opened at $86.88. AeroVironment shares last traded at $93.19, with a volume of 32,376 shares.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

In other AeroVironment news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $90,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,966,000 after buying an additional 25,635 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at $918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,114.30 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.55.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

