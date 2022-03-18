Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Trading 4.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $175.00. The stock traded as high as $161.04 and last traded at $160.21. 8,512 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 390,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

Get Medpace alerts:

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 22,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.57, for a total transaction of $4,832,566.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total transaction of $712,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 186,034 shares of company stock valued at $41,035,986. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 290.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,186 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Medpace by 126.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,567,000 after acquiring an additional 37,926 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Medpace by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.94.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.03 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.