Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc’s (NYSE:CWAN) Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 23rd

Clearwater Analytics’ (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, March 23rd. Clearwater Analytics had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 24th. The total size of the offering was $540,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.70.

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.99. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 78,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $1,370,117.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai acquired 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $248,283.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 625,503 shares of company stock valued at $10,780,137 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

