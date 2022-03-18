Short Interest in Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Drops By 14.7%

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the February 13th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. Valeo has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $19.18.

VLEEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Valeo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Valeo from €33.00 ($36.26) to €26.00 ($28.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Valeo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €20.00 ($21.98) target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

