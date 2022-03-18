Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Up 18.0% in February

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 248,700 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 210,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 226.1 days.
Shares of Yellow Cake stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62. Yellow Cake has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $8.42.
About Yellow Cake
