Short Interest in Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Decreases By 18.0%

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 132,900 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 162,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TNISF opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10. Técnicas Reunidas has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $17.10.
Técnicas Reunidas Company Profile (Get Rating)
