Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,540,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,494,000 after acquiring an additional 43,021 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 233.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,911,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,453 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,519,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,426,000 after acquiring an additional 75,023 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,885,000 after acquiring an additional 97,530 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,677,000 after acquiring an additional 241,302 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SHYG traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $43.82. 1,095,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,052. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.05. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $46.12.

