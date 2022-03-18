Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 15,363 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.16% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,928,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,609,000 after buying an additional 952,340 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2,850.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,631,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 4,474,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,751,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,361,000 after buying an additional 577,117 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,222,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,462,000 after buying an additional 309,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,173,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,990,000 after buying an additional 382,756 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.35. 510,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,986. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.70.

