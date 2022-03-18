Radio Caca Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $270.42 million and $19.25 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00045622 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,784.56 or 0.06858976 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,472.25 or 0.99691841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00040258 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,775,500,084 coins and its circulating supply is 207,203,070,302 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

