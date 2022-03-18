Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Biodesix updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ BDSX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.41. Biodesix has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80.

In other Biodesix news, Director Charles M. Watts purchased 5,855 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $25,117.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDSX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Biodesix by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biodesix by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Biodesix by 148.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 64,919 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Biodesix by 20.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Biodesix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

