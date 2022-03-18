Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 1,672 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in STERIS by 4.2% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 80.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

NYSE STE traded up $4.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $232.01. 252,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,858. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.00. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $184.68 and a 1 year high of $248.29.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.52%.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total value of $442,683.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,491 shares of company stock worth $8,247,469. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

STERIS Profile (Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.