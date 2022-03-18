Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (LON:CCEP) Stock Price Down 2%

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP – Get Rating) shares traded down 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 44.40 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 44.40 ($0.58). 423 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.30 ($0.59).

The firm has a market cap of £202.81 million and a PE ratio of 20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 48.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 48.26.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

