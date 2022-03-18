Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Rating) rose 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 99.25 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 99.25 ($1.29). Approximately 4,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 66,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99 ($1.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a current ratio of 14.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 107.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 108.04. The company has a market cap of £83.44 million and a P/E ratio of -70.89.

Get Diaceutics alerts:

About Diaceutics (LON:DXRX)

Diaceutics Plc provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It offers diagnostic landscape services, such as patient journey, lab mapping, diagnostic regulation, turnaround time, and sample availability analysis services; diagnostic tracking services, including lab tracking, patient insights, and physician segmentation services; and diagnostic payers research, diagnostic clinical landscape, integrated mapping research, buying process research, and testers/non-testers research services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.