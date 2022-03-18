Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Rating) rose 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 99.25 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 99.25 ($1.29). Approximately 4,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 66,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99 ($1.29).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a current ratio of 14.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 107.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 108.04. The company has a market cap of £83.44 million and a P/E ratio of -70.89.
About Diaceutics (LON:DXRX)
