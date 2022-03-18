Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.20. 107,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 323,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90.
Jushi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JUSHF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jushi (JUSHF)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Jushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jushi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.