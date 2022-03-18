Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Shares Up 3.3%

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.34. 999,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,278,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43.

Solar Integrated Roofing Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIRC)

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides installation of solar panels and roofing for commercial and residential properties. Its projects include Desert Willows, Hacienda Heights, LTV Plaza, the Vineyards, Tuscan Hills, Willowcrest Condos. The company was founded by Dave Massey on May 01, 2007 and is headquartered in San Marcos, CA.

