Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.74. Dollar General also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.390-$11.594 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.56.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $9.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $221.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,382,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,820. Dollar General has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $240.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.57. The stock has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

